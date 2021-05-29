Who’s Paying Whom in the Suez Canal Blockage?

The owner of the Ever Given container ship that blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal for days has blamed the Suez Canal Authority for its grounding, amid a legal dispute over compensation. The Ever Given incident caused chaos between 23 and 29 March, as it delayed around 400 ships and significantly disrupted global trade. Around 12% of trade flows through the channel and the vessel blocked the ships from passing through it, costing about $400 million or every hour it did not move. The vessel has been held in an artificial lake along the canal until its insurers and Egyptian authorities come to an agreement. The Japanese company is seeking $100,000 in initial compensation for losses linked to the ship’s detainment. Officials in Egypt have demand the ship’s owners pay $600 million compensation for the disruption caused by the blockage.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
More Articles
Africa Needs Remittances More Than Ever
Orbitt Reveals Investor Behaviour Recorded in the First Half of 2021
Nigerians Feel the Squeeze of a Battered Economy
90% of Oranges that are Currently Shipped around the World are from Egypt
How to Build a Successful Development Bank for Ghana’s Long Term Needs
Ethiopia’s First Mobile Money Platform is a Big Hit
Kenya Sees a Baby Boom of Over 200 elephants, or “Covid Gifts”
Rebuilding the Communities of the Herero and Nama People
South Africans Will Soon Know How Much Everyone Gets Paid in a Firm