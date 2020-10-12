Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Chat with the CEO of Africa’s Best Bank

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB) was named African Bank of the Year 2020 at the African Banker Awards in August. A stellar performance in 2019 comes on the back of a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% in the Banks’ capital base, with total assets having grown eightfold to $6.7bn and net profits by a 24% CAGR during the same period. Headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius, and also in Bujumbura, Burundi, TDB is a specialised financial institution born out of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA). Its coverage is mainly Eastern Southern Africa, but is now extending selectively to Senegal, Ghana and Angola on the western seaboard of the Continent. African Banker’s Tom Minney caught up with CEO Admassu Tadesse.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

More Articles

1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

5 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Lending Marketplace Gets Noticed

9 mins ago
1 min read

Protecting Ghana’s Coastline from Disappearing

13 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration

16 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabweans Make Tough Choices about How to Allocate their Power Usage

19 mins ago
1 min read

Lockdowns and Coronavirus Take a Toll on Families

23 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Highest Peak is On Fire

28 mins ago
2 min read

Nigerian Citizens Stand Up to A Bully and Win

31 mins ago
1 min read

All Roads Lead to the Holy City of Touba

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Chat with the CEO of Africa’s Best Bank

1 min ago
1 min read

A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans

5 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Lending Marketplace Gets Noticed

9 mins ago
1 min read

Protecting Ghana’s Coastline from Disappearing

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today