Uganda has announced the temporary closure of its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo following growing concerns over the spread of Ebola and rising exposure among frontline health workers.

This story is written and edited by Global South World

The Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine said the decision was approved by Uganda’s national task force chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

“Uganda is temporarily closing the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo with immediate effect,” Atwine told reporters.

She said only authorised Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, cargo transport and security personnel would be allowed to cross, subject to strict health screening and monitoring.

Atwine added that anyone permitted to enter Uganda from the DRC by land or air would face mandatory 21-day isolation measures.

The ministry has also deployed locator phone systems at border posts and airports to improve tracking and contact tracing.

Uganda has so far reported seven Ebola cases and one death linked to the outbreak centred in eastern Congo’s Ituri province.

The first imported case in Uganda died in Kampala on May 14 before tests confirmed infection with the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

The DRC and Uganda officially declared outbreaks on May 15 after laboratory confirmation of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization to later classify the situation as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Health officials are particularly concerned because there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo strain.

The WHO has advised against blanket border closures, warning they could encourage people to use informal crossings and undermine surveillance efforts. Ugandan authorities, however, say tighter controls are necessary because of heavy cross-border movement and increased risks to healthcare workers.