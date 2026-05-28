More than 20 free-to-attend, CPD-certified Big 5 Talks sessions span seven themes across the three-day event

Charles Nduku, President, South African Council for the Architectural Profession, to lead Talks session on biophilic design and urban wellbeing in modern African cities

Bongani Dladla, Chief Executive Officer, Construction Industry Development Board, to address safety, skills and capacity development in Africa’s construction sector

The 14th edition of Big 5 Construct South Africa will take place across three days at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 9 to 11 June 2026, with the CPD-certified, free-to-attend Big 5 Talks spanning seven themes this year. The programme convenes leading voices from across the construction value chain to address the challenges and decisions impacting the built environment.

The return of the exhibition and the Big 5 Talks programme come at a time when the industry seeks practical knowledge and strategic partnerships capable of translating policy into project delivery, aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 and the National Infrastructure Plan 2050.

Turning knowledge into progress

Building on this focus, the programme places actionable insights at the centre of its agenda, with expert-led sessions addressing the realities of delivering sustainable, people-focused built environments. In one of the sessions, Charles Nduku, President, South African Council for the Architectural Profession, will examine the growing integration of nature-based design principles into South Africa’s urban environment and the construction industry’s role in delivering built spaces that support health, wellbeing and ecological resilience.

Fellow speaker, Bongani Dladla, Chief Executive Officer, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), will lead a critical discussion on safety, skills and capacity development in Africa’s construction sector. The session will explore strategies to enhance safety standards and compliance across construction sites, develop workforce skills through targeted training and certification programmes, empower local talent and contractors to support large-scale infrastructure delivery and integrate technology and industry best practices to improve safety, efficiency, and productivity across the built environment value chain.

Holger Redecker, Chief Executive Officer, Maurer, will examine how structural health monitoring and predictive maintenance extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure components and improve safety outcomes.

Further sessions cover urban regeneration and designing for liveable, inclusive cities; emerging technologies reducing cost and time in project delivery; and adaptive reuse and transforming existing spaces into modern solutions. Across the three days, Big 5 Talks delivers more than 20 free-to-attend, CPD-certified sessions spanning Technology Talks, Architecture Talks, Project Management Talks, Sustainable Building Materials Talks, Contractor Talks, HVACR Talks and Stone and Marble Talks.

“South Africa’s construction market has real depth with an active project pipeline, a growing base of international suppliers and a local industry that is raising its own standards on delivery, sustainability and professional practice,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “Big 5 Construct South Africa is where buyers and suppliers engage directly, the knowledge programme addresses opportunities and challenges on the ground and the full construction value chain is in one place to support this pipeline.”

Sourcing solutions across the construction supply chain

Reflecting this momentum, Big 5 Construct South Africa brings together over 250 exhibitors from more than 25 countries, representing manufacturers, distributors, service providers, contractors, engineers, consultants, developers and architects across the full construction supply chain.

Country pavilions from China, Italy, Malaysia, Pakistan and the UAE reflect the growing international commercial interest in South Africa’s construction market and the diversity of solutions available to buyers across the three days. Robert Bosch Power Tools, TAL, Maurer Africa, Stanley Black and Decker, Kwikot (Haier), Grundfos, Ariston, Akzo Nobel, Alumil Misr and Top Werk are among the leading brands participating this year.

Big 5 Construct South Africa is co-located with South Africa Infrastructure Expo, featuring Transport Evolution Africa at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 9 to 11 June 2026, together addressing South Africa’s construction supply chain, infrastructure delivery and transport development priorities under one roof.

Registration is free for trade and industry professionals over the age of 21.

Big 5 Construct South Africa: www.big5constructsouthafrica.com

South Africa Infrastructure Expo: www.southafricainfrastructureexpo.com

Transport Evolution Africa: www.transportevolution.com