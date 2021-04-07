Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach

16 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria’s megacity of 20 million people produces between 13,000 and 15,000 tonnes of waste per day, including 2,250 tonnes of plastic, according to a Lagos recycling startup, WeCyclers. Despite recent cleanup efforts and an emerging recycling sector, Lagos has no rubbish sorting system, and lack of public awareness about pollution presents a huge environmental challenge. Litter in Africa’s most populous city gets whisked away by the rains and waterways and ends up in piles of trash on the sprawling beaches. Lighthouse Beach stretches for about 100 kilometres along the Atlantic, all the way to neighbouring Benin. Lined with palm trees, the beach could be heavenly — if it weren’t for all the pollution. At the end of a tiring day, 230 large bin bags are piled up on the hot sand, filled with dirty plastic. “A recycling company will come and pick them up tomorrow,” Owoade Yussuf, organiser of the cleanup, said. “All the plastic here will get recycled.” Sold for $500 a tonne, recycled plastic could bring $250 million to Lagos each year, he argued. And a cleaner environment could bolster other sectors.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter

16 hours ago
1 min read

An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade

16 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane

16 hours ago
1 min read

Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack

16 hours ago
1 min read

Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts

16 hours ago
1 min read

Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President

16 hours ago
1 min read

Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt

16 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

ICT Has The Potential To Become A Solution To The Problem Of Unemployment In Africa

8 hours ago
4 min read

Greater Collaboration, Tech Needed For Effective Vaccine Rollout In Kenya

8 hours ago
2 min read

DHL Global Forwarding And Unicargas Collaborate To Connect Angolan Businesses To International Markets

9 hours ago
2 min read

Investment In Maize For Africa Pays Off

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: