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Dentons’ Iyunola Adekanye Appointed to African Mining Week (AMW) Advisory Board

Dentons’ Iyunola Adekanye Appointed to African Mining Week (AMW) Advisory Board

Dentons’ Iyunola Adekanye Appointed to African Mining Week (AMW) Advisory Board

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Iyunola Adekanye, Partner at Dentons Nigeria, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – The Most Influential Mining Conference in Africa.

Adekanye’s appointment reinforces AMW’s mission to convene African stakeholders and global investors under one roof for strategic partnerships aimed at unlocking the continent’s $8.5 trillion worth of untapped mineral resources, including its 30% share of global critical minerals.

A seasoned legal advisor with over 17 years of experience, Adekanye specializes in complex multi-party transactions, regulatory compliance, financing structures, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), joint ventures and corporate governance across the extractive and energy sectors. Her expertise will be pivotal in guiding AMW’s discussions on regulatory reforms, cross-border transactions, investment frameworks and M&A opportunities shaping Africa’s mining landscape.

Executives like Adekanye are crucial in supporting African nations as they implement reforms to attract investment and advance local beneficiation.

In Nigeria, for example, the government is pursuing a multi-pillar mining strategy, including a national geo-mapping exercise, sector restructuring and new laws aimed at attracting global investors. In 2025 alone, the country secured $1.3 billion in mining sector investments, reflecting growing investor interest and the increasing demand for legal expertise to navigate complex transactions – an area where Adekanye’s knowledge is indispensable.

“AMW is committed to integrating leading legal and regulatory expertise into our agenda, and Iyunola’s appointment strengthens our ability to address the evolving needs of Africa’s mining sector,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, Event Director for AMW. “Her guidance will be critical in shaping sessions on regulatory best practices, transaction structuring and investment facilitation, helping unite African stakeholders and global financiers in strategic partnerships.”

Adekanye’s advisory role also underscores AMW’s commitment to gender inclusivity and women’s empowerment in leadership positions within Africa’s mining industry.

Under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain, AMW 2026 will take place from October 14–16 in Cape Town. The event will feature high-level discussions on best legal practices to accelerate the growth of Africa’s mining sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.

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