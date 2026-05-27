Energy solutions provider Zarein Energy will participate as a Gold Sponsor at the 2026 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, scheduled for October 12–16 in Cape Town. The company’s participation comes as it accelerates development of the Kwale Free Trade Zone gas and petrochemical project in Delta State, Nigeria, targeting large-scale gas processing, captive power generation and petrochemical manufacturing.

Held under the theme “Invest in African Energies: Affordable and Abundant Energy Additions,” AEW 2026 serves as the premier platform connecting investors, operators, infrastructure developers and policymakers across the African energy sector. Zarein Energy’s sponsorship underscores growing investor attention on Nigeria’s gas monetization, industrialization and special economic zone strategies.

Incorporated in July 2024, Zarein Energy operates as a private midstream-focused company targeting gas-to-industry commercialization. The company’s strategy avoids upstream exploration risk, instead focusing on processing infrastructure, logistics integration and captive utility systems designed to bridge stranded gas reserves with industrial consumers across West Africa.

Its flagship Kwale Free Trade Zone project is being developed as a 1,000-hectare integrated industrial and midstream hub in Delta State. The project, formally launched during a groundbreaking ceremony led by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is designed to provide reliable lower-cost utilities for energy-intensive manufacturing sectors operating within Nigeria’s expanding industrial corridor.

The development is strategically anchored to the OB3 (Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben) gas pipeline network and incorporates a four-layer gas supply structure. Primary feedstock sources include the Kwale Gas Gathering Hub alongside supply connections linked to Zenergie’s Processing Plant, Ebendo-Energia, Pillar and Agip’s Kwale-Okwai flow stations. Infrastructure plans support regional throughput volumes ranging from 40 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) to 300 MMscf/d.

Zarein Energy’s industrial framework includes scalable gas processing plants, petrochemical production lines and centralized captive power generation facilities positioned directly alongside industrial tenants. By collocating utility infrastructure with manufacturing operations, the company aims to reduce transmission losses, stabilize power availability and lower operational costs for manufacturers establishing operations within the free trade ecosystem.

The broader Kwale Free Trade Zone master plan also segments operations into dedicated petrochemical, agro-processing, manufacturing and logistics zones. High-clearance transport corridors and logistics yards are being designed to improve regional trade flows to Nigerian coastal ports and neighboring West African markets. Eight major corporate entities including Zarein Energy, have already secured operational layouts within the industrial development.

“Zarein Energy’s participation as a Gold Sponsor at African Energy Week 2026 reflects the growing momentum behind Nigeria’s gas commercialization and industrialization agenda. The development of the Kwale Free Trade Zone demonstrates how African companies are creating integrated infrastructure that converts natural gas resource into power, petrochemicals and long-term industrial growth,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

As the Kwale Free Trade Zone advances through FEED compliance, permitting and pipeline route validation stages, Zarein Energy continues expanding technical recruitment partnerships and strategic financing discussions. Their participation at AEW 2026 is expected to support the company’s broader capital formation, partnership outreach and regional visibility objectives as Nigeria intensifies efforts to commercialize domestic gas reserves and expand industrial energy infrastructure.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.