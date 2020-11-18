A Cleanup Operation of South Africa’s Rivers has Given Many Hope

South African NGO Fountain Rivers Earth Sanctuary Hennops, simply known as (FRESH) is on a water cleanup mission as its volunteers embark on a pilot project to remove plastic waste from litter traps placed two weeks ago on the Hennnops River in the Clayville township in Tembisa, north-east of Johannesburg. The project also helps to create livelihoods from waste collection — employing people from the community to assist with river clean-ups. With the data and systems developed from this river cleanup, FRESH hopes to take on the rest of the rivers in South Africa and then the rest of the World.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

