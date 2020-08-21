Fri. Aug 21st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Increasingly erratic rainfall patterns has resulted in fluctuating hydroelectric production at the continent’s dams. Meanwhile, the impact of dams and reservoirs, in terms of population displacement, loss of land and damage to local wildlife and environments, has been considered more seriously. Those problems all still exist, but the climate change benefits of hydropower, together with the capacity to generate a lot of electricity, are now seen as sufficiently important to make it a worthwhile investment in the eyes of some governments and funding institutions. As a result, a string of large projects, long planned but never developed, are now either under construction or being actively considered again. The biggest hydro project on the continent by some distance is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which has been built on the Nile, just 15km from the border with Sudan. Nigeria says that construction of the $5.8bn Mambilla project is now due to begin before the end of this year. It is to be built on the Donga River in Taraba State, in the east of the country, and will require the construction of four dams. Exim Bank of China has reportedly agreed to provide loans to cover 85% of the funding. Meanwhile, efforts to tap further hydro potential offered by the long-mooted Inga hydropower developments on the lower reaches of the Congo River in Democratic Republic of Congo remain bogged down.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

More Articles

1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

10 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things

22 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

22 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching

23 hours ago
1 min read

Migrant Tragedy Raises the Alarm about Rescue Missions

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

23 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Peace Activist Threatened

23 hours ago
1 min read

How Dance Pirouetted this Nigerian Boy’s Life

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

6 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

10 mins ago
4 min read

Young South Africans Are Shut Out From Work: They Need A Chance To Get Digital Skills

2 hours ago
2 min read

CNN Explores The Impact Of Covid-19 On South Africa’s Offices

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today