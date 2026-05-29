On the 26th of June, contemporary dining and sensory cocktail craftsmanship converge in a collaboration between AMURA by Ángel León and ANTHM Cocktail Bar, at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town.

Celebrated for bringing Michelin-starred chef Ángel León’s marine-led philosophy to South Africa, AMURA has established itself as one of Cape Town’s most compelling dining destinations, immersive and deeply attuned to the natural world.

ANTHM Cocktail Bar has earned a devoted following thanks to its magnetic atmosphere and precision-led cocktail philosophy by acclaimed mixologist Tetsuo Hasegawa, whose creations draw from Japanese bartending traditions, New York listening bar culture and the Cape’s rich botanical landscape.

For one night only, the two will come together for an evening where every element – from music selection to glassware, smoke, scent and citrus – forms part of an unforgettable pairing experience.

A DIALOGUE BETWEEN SEA, SPIRIT AND CULTURE

Tetsuo Hasegawa approaches cocktails as evocative compositions, shaped by memory, mood and meticulous technique. Known for his use of delicate teas, smoke, citrus oils, Japanese spirits and foraged botanicals, his creations offer a subtle yet sophisticated take on indulgence. His ethos of balance and restraint mirrors the global shift towards a more considered approach to mixology, as low-ABV cocktails and spirit-free serves are crafted with the same precision and intention as the dishes they accompany.

Hasegawa’s ingredient-led approach finds a natural counterpart in AMURA’s marine-inspired gastronomic philosophy. Guided by Michelin-starred chef Ángel León, AMURA’s menu is shaped by tide, texture and terroir; slices of seafood glistening beneath citrus oils; delicate marine broths layered with smoke and salinity; unexpected sea vegetables; fermented elements and precise flashes of acidity designed to evoke both the wilderness and elegance of the coast.

A SENSORY EVENING AT THE NELLIE

Long woven into the cultural fabric of Cape Town, Mount Nelson continues to shape the city’s social rhythm through occasions imbued with cultural exchange and meaningful connection.

“Mount Nelson has always been a place where culture and hospitality naturally meet,” says Patrick Fisher, General Manager, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. “Welcoming ANTHM to AMURA allows us to bring together two distinct creative voices in Cape Town’s dining landscape. This collaboration reflects the spirit of The Nellie today: rooted in heritage while continually evolving the guest experience.”

For the evening, AMURA’s Chef’s Journey menu will be paired with bespoke ANTHM cocktails, created exclusively for the occasion. The menu moves through oysters with green gazpacho and spring onion whey emulsion, hot and cold scallop with oyster emulsion and citrus beurre blanc, langoustine with sweetcorn, mole and dark chocolate, plankton risotto with aioli and squid, before concluding with dry-aged seabass with pil-pil sauce and AMURA’s signature mussel caramel with brown butter and seaweed. The experience invites guests into a culinary journey shaped by the sea and the art of considered mixology.

The cocktail pairings will remain a surprise until the evening itself, with a non-alcoholic pairing menu also available. Limited to just 50 guests, the single seating experience will take place at 18:30 on 26 June 2026 and is priced at R2 650 per person.

Reservations are now open and can be booked via DinePlan: https://www.dineplan.com/restaurants/amura-at-mount-nelson