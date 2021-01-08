Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

Senior officials at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum say the government is set to rescind an agreement with a US-based self-described energy firm after an investigation by Quartz Africa revealed the company had no petroleum industry expertise or technical credentials. “We are in the process of canceling our agreement with the company,” says Dr. Koang Tutlam, Ethiopia’s state minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a statement sent to Quartz Africa. GreenComm Technologies, a Virginia-based firm run by an Ethiopian-American former car dealership employee, Nebiyu Getachew, was poised to oversee the construction of a $3.6 billion oil refinery in Ethiopia’s Somali region, after entering into an agreement with the Ethiopian government on April 28.

