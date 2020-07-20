Mon. Jul 20th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

1 min ago 1 min read

Share it!

According to data collated by the Migration Policy Institute from the Census Bureau and American Community Surveys: 40 percent of immigrants to the US from sub-Saharan Africa hold at least a Bachelor’s degree. That’s compared to 31 percent for the country’s overall foreign-born population and 32 percent for those born in the U.S. Nigerians and South Africans are the most highly educated, with 61 percent and 58 percent, respectively, holding at least an undergraduate degree. A senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute and co-author of the report says that many foreign immigrants leave their country for the U.S. already possessing skills and an education base that give them an academic edge in their new home. But cultural factors play a role as well, according to research by Serah Shani, an assistant professor of anthropology at Westmont College who studies sub-Saharan African success in New York.
 
SOURCE: OZY

More Articles

2 min read

Zimbabwe Police Confirm the Arrest of Top Investigative Journalist

6 mins ago
1 min read

Equity Bank’s Group Executive Talks Philanthropy during Covid-19 at Africa.com Webinar

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Vineyard in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

1 min ago
2 min read

Zimbabwe Police Confirm the Arrest of Top Investigative Journalist

6 mins ago
1 min read

Equity Bank’s Group Executive Talks Philanthropy during Covid-19 at Africa.com Webinar

13 mins ago
3 min read

ONE, MTV Base, Mandela Foundation Pair Up With 10 African Artists In Song To Fight Covid-19

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today