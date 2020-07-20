Africans have Cracked the Code to Higher Education Success in America

Share it!

According to data collated by the Migration Policy Institute from the Census Bureau and American Community Surveys: 40 percent of immigrants to the US from sub-Saharan Africa hold at least a Bachelor’s degree. That’s compared to 31 percent for the country’s overall foreign-born population and 32 percent for those born in the U.S. Nigerians and South Africans are the most highly educated, with 61 percent and 58 percent, respectively, holding at least an undergraduate degree. A senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute and co-author of the report says that many foreign immigrants leave their country for the U.S. already possessing skills and an education base that give them an academic edge in their new home. But cultural factors play a role as well, according to research by Serah Shani, an assistant professor of anthropology at Westmont College who studies sub-Saharan African success in New York.



SOURCE: OZY