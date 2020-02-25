Africa’s Beautiful Unesco Heritage Sites

There’s a reason tourists swarm the Giza pyramid complex in Egypt: The Great Pyramid is ranked as one of Seven Wonders of the World, and dates back 4,500 years. One of the world’s best places for gorilla trekking, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park occupies 124 square miles in southwestern Uganda. Lake Nakuru is known for attracting lions, leopards, and swarms of feeding flamingos. Although rising water levels over the past few years have caused the number of pink birds to drop. In northern Ethiopia, the small town of Lalibela is renowned for its 11 medieval churches carved out of monolithic rock. The lush Okavango Delta—a 49-million acre river delta in northern Botswana—is like a real-world Eden, where cheetahs, zebras, buffalo, and rhinos roam freely.

