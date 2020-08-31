Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

After Years of War, the Sudans Call it a Truce

22 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Sudan’s government and the main rebel alliance agreed on a peace deal on Monday to end 17 years of conflict. The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, signed the peace agreement at a ceremony in Juba, capital of neighbouring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019. The final agreement covers key issues around security, land ownership, transitional justice, power sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes because of war. It also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army. The deal is a significant step in the transitional leadership’s goal of resolving multiple, deeply rooted civil conflicts. About 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since rebels took up arms there in 2003, according to the United Nations. Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, following unresolved issues from bitter fighting there in Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war. Two rebel factions refused to take part in the deal.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Sudan’s Heritage Sites Destroyed by Diggers

3 days ago
1 min read

Wild Foraging is Back in Fashion with a Growing Number of Wild Food Innovators in the Cape

3 days ago
1 min read

Japanese Couple Has Been Honeymooning in Cape Verde Since Lockdown

3 days ago
1 min read

Safari Challenge takes the Kruger by Storm

3 days ago
1 min read

Hotels in Africa Make it to the Influencers’ List of Secret Hotels around the World

3 days ago
1 min read

Scrap to Fashion: This South African Designer is Using Abandoned Fabrics to Create Menswear

3 days ago
1 min read

In Niger, an Architect Looking to the Country’s Design Traditions

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa is Fast Becoming the African Continent’s Art and Design Capital

3 days ago
1 min read

The 11 Best African Films on Netflix

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Multichoice Group’s Laser Focus On Ethiopia

16 hours ago
5 min read

COVID-19: Where To From Here For Efforts To Support Youth Economic Inclusion?

16 hours ago
7 min read

Mozambique: More than a Tropical Paradise

19 hours ago
6 min read

How Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) Can Limit The Impact Of A Health Disaster

19 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today