Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Air Namibia Cancels All Flight Operations as the National Airline Faces Liquidation

15 seconds ago 1 min read

In a brief statement on its Twitter account, the airline said all its aircraft would be grounded and its reservations system suspended from Thursday. No new bookings would be accepted and affected passengers were advised to register claims for refunds. Daily newspaper The Namibian reported on Thursday that the cabinet has given its approval for Air Namibia to be voluntarily liquidated. According to the daily, the intention was to register the resolution with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) before February 18 so that Challenge Air, which took on Air Namibia over unpaid dues, cannot attach any of the airline’s assets. The daily cited leaked documents that the cabinet has also resolved that the airline’s workers would get preferential treatment and receive their full severance packages from the liquidators. The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the government was expected to announce the voluntary liquidation of the airline on Thursday, leaving 636 workers jobless. According to the broadcaster, workers would receive a basic salary for the next 12 months but would not receive any benefits.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

A Victory for #EndSars Protesters

2 mins ago
1 min read

AfCFTA Provides An Opportunity To Empower Women Farmers

4 mins ago
1 min read

WHO Defends Use of Oxford Vaccine in Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Kinshasa Prepares Vaccination Drive Against Ebola

9 mins ago
1 min read

HRW Documents Atrocities Committed by Ethiopian Troops

12 mins ago
1 min read

How to Give Your Dishes a West African Twist

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Review of Africa’s Mining Sector During a Pandemic

14 hours ago
1 min read

Fans of Afrofuturism are in for a Treat this Year

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Rise in the Manufacturing Value Chain

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Air Namibia Cancels All Flight Operations as the National Airline Faces Liquidation

16 seconds ago
1 min read

A Victory for #EndSars Protesters

2 mins ago
1 min read

AfCFTA Provides An Opportunity To Empower Women Farmers

4 mins ago
1 min read

WHO Defends Use of Oxford Vaccine in Africa

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: