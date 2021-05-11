Alleviating Congestion at One of Africa’s Busiest Border Crossings

Botswana and Zambia has opened the $260m Kazungula Bridge, the 923m road and rail bridge offers a faster and cheaper alternative to a route via Beitbridge on Zimbabwe’s border with SA. Kazungula has a one-stop border facility located near the quadripoint that links Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Bottlenecks at the Beitbridge crossing usually result in a snarl up of commercial traffic and cargo on the route, which is also an important access point for DRC. On average, about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Edgar Lungu presided over the ceremony on Monday to mark the opening of Kazungula. The Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also attended the ceremony.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Articles
What’s Unfolding in the Horn of Africa is a Significant Threat to International Security
This Firm has Managed to Navigate Issues of Fixed Addresses for African Online Stores
Madagascar’s Worst Drought in 40 Years
Africa’s Worst-hit Nation Prepares for a Possible New Onslaught of Cases
Earliest Known Burial Site in Africa
The Best Camping in the Overberg, Cederberg and Garden Route
This is Not Your Run-of-the-mill African Tour
Regions in Africa that Will Spark your Wine-derlust
What the First Female Safari Guide in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Does in Her Downtime