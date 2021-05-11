Africa.com

Alleviating Congestion at One of Africa’s Busiest Border Crossings

11 hours ago 1 min read

Botswana and Zambia has opened the $260m Kazungula Bridge, the 923m road and rail bridge offers a faster and cheaper alternative to a route via Beitbridge on Zimbabwe’s border with SA. Kazungula has a one-stop border facility located near the quadripoint that links Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Bottlenecks at the Beitbridge crossing usually result in a snarl up of commercial traffic and cargo on the route, which is also an important access point for DRC. On average, about 25,000 people pass through Beitbridge daily. Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Zambian President Edgar Lungu presided over the ceremony on Monday to mark the opening of Kazungula. The Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also attended the ceremony.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

