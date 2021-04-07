An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa

Terror groups such as al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked affiliates in Somalia and Mozambique, as well as Central African militias, urban gangs, and international crime groups, are increasingly targeting East Africa as a destination market for illicit trade, as well as a transport hub for the mass import and export of illegal goods. Terrorist groups continue to cash in on the illegal ivory trade to pay their soldiers and fund their campaigns of terror, while Somali warlords profit from the thousands of bags of cheap, illicit sugar that are smuggled into Kenya every day. Meanwhile, the multi-million-dollar illegal tobacco industry funds corruption, insurgency, and the illegal arms trade across the region. Many terrorist and extremist groups operating in and around East Africa, including al-Shabaab, ISIS, and the Lord’s Resistance Army, are supported and sustained by the illicit trade, as they continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains. Asian crime syndicates, Latin American narco-traffickers, and other international crime groups have also earmarked the region as a key location for smuggling narcotics, wildlife, precious stones, and counterfeit goods.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Articles
Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter
A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach
The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade
Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane
Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack
Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts
Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President
Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam
Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt