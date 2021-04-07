Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa

17 hours ago 1 min read

Terror groups such as al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked affiliates in Somalia and Mozambique, as well as Central African militias, urban gangs, and international crime groups, are increasingly targeting East Africa as a destination market for illicit trade, as well as a transport hub for the mass import and export of illegal goods. Terrorist groups continue to cash in on the illegal ivory trade to pay their soldiers and fund their campaigns of terror, while Somali warlords profit from the thousands of bags of cheap, illicit sugar that are smuggled into Kenya every day. Meanwhile, the multi-million-dollar illegal tobacco industry funds corruption, insurgency, and the illegal arms trade across the region. Many terrorist and extremist groups operating in and around East Africa, including al-Shabaab, ISIS, and the Lord’s Resistance Army, are supported and sustained by the illicit trade, as they continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains. Asian crime syndicates, Latin American narco-traffickers, and other international crime groups have also earmarked the region as a key location for smuggling narcotics, wildlife, precious stones, and counterfeit goods.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade

17 hours ago
1 min read

Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane

17 hours ago
1 min read

Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack

17 hours ago
1 min read

Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts

17 hours ago
1 min read

Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President

17 hours ago
1 min read

Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam

17 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt

17 hours ago

You may have missed

4 min read

ICT Has The Potential To Become A Solution To The Problem Of Unemployment In Africa

9 hours ago
4 min read

Greater Collaboration, Tech Needed For Effective Vaccine Rollout In Kenya

9 hours ago
2 min read

DHL Global Forwarding And Unicargas Collaborate To Connect Angolan Businesses To International Markets

10 hours ago
2 min read

Investment In Maize For Africa Pays Off

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: