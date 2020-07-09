Broke Namibian Air Carrier Grounded at Midnight

Share it!

The airline, which operates 10 aircraft on continental and one international route, with a staff of close to 800, requires around $469 million to stay afloat, but only received a tenth of that in last month’s budget. “This is scarcely 12% of the amount stated as needed by the management of the airline,” the head of the Transport Commission, Eldorette Harmse, said in a statement. The withdrawal of its air licence means it is prohibited from operating commercial flights. It will however be permitted to undertake humanitarian evacuation and repatriation flights under its non-scheduled air services licence, which is valid for the duration of the State of Emergency due to the coronavirus.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA