Cape Town Produced Sauvignon Blanc Named Best In The World

A Sauvignon Blanc produced by Cape Town’s iconic wine Estate, Groot Constantia, has just been named as the best in the world.

These awards are a wonderful accolade for South Africa’s oldest wine farm which was established in 1685 and has been producing wine uninterrupted since then.



The 2020 vintage of Groot Constantia’s Sauvignon Blanc is available to purchase from the Estate and selected retailers. “Whilst the winning 2019 vintage is sold out the 2020 vintage promises the same winning flavour profile as its predecessor, we are very excited about this wine,” concludes Naudé.



For more information visit www.grootconstantia.co.za or connect with Groot Constantia via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @GrootConstantia.

Like this: Like Loading...