Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Cape Town Produced Sauvignon Blanc Named Best In The World

Image; iAfrica

18 mins ago 1 min read

A Sauvignon Blanc produced by Cape Town’s iconic wine Estate, Groot Constantia, has just been named as the best in the world.

These awards are a wonderful accolade for South Africa’s oldest wine farm which was established in 1685 and has been producing wine uninterrupted since then.

The 2020 vintage of Groot Constantia’s Sauvignon Blanc is available to purchase from the Estate and selected retailers.  “Whilst the winning 2019 vintage is sold out the 2020 vintage promises the same winning flavour profile as its predecessor, we are very excited about this wine,” concludes Naudé.

For more information visit www.grootconstantia.co.za or connect with Groot Constantia via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @GrootConstantia.

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Wet Paint: A Social Experiment In Social Distancing

1 day ago
2 min read

Top Travel Blogger Takes On The Cape’s West Coast “Hidden Gems” In New MTV Base Show

4 days ago
2 min read

New Contemporary Art Gallery To Showcase Pan-African Talent On The Global Stage

5 days ago
3 min read

TANG, A New Dawn For The Joburg Foodie Scene Set In A Landmark, Iconic Site

6 days ago
6 min read

Southern Cuisines Of The World

2 weeks ago
7 min read

Arts, Culture and…Workforce Development. What?

3 weeks ago
13 min read

Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?

4 weeks ago
5 min read

10 Best Dishes From the African Mediterranean

4 weeks ago
7 min read

How 10 Successful People Keep Cool Under Pressure

4 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cape Town Produced Sauvignon Blanc Named Best In The World

18 mins ago
2 min read

Muchi Matters Expands Content Empire & Kyle Deustch To Drop Summer Soundtrack

4 hours ago
2 min read

Open Call For African Startups Addressing Access To Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues

5 hours ago
3 min read

Black Friday’s Slow Start

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: