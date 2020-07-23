Fri. Jul 24th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Children from a Lagos Slum Attend Virtual Classes

34 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Through Slum2School, a child development organization in Nigeria, she was given a data subscription, a mobile tablet and Microsoft Office Teams access to continue her education, which has been disrupted since schools were shut as Nigeria went on lockdown in March. Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum2School, told CNN that 948 children from other rural and under-served communities have also been enrolled in the organization’s virtual classes. The plan is to reach up to 10,000 learners by the end of the year, he said. “We have trained Slum2school teachers, facilitators…and professional counselors who engage them across various subjects,” he told CNN. The classes are designed to mimic classroom interactions found in a traditional school setting and are billed as the first of its kind in the country and within the Sub-Saharan region, according to Slum2School.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Mogadishu Says Elections Will Go Ahead

2 mins ago
1 min read

Terror Group Kills Aid Workers in Nigeria

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi President Sets the Tone of His Administration

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mogadishu Says Elections Will Go Ahead

2 mins ago
1 min read

Terror Group Kills Aid Workers in Nigeria

6 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi President Sets the Tone of His Administration

12 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Lawyers Protest Unjust Arrests

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today