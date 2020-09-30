Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

For many Mozambicans, the Hulene dump, in Maputo, is a rescue resource to which they desperately resort in order to survive and support their families. It is the largest dump in the country and has become the basis for a plastic collection business dominated mainly by young people and women. The collectors survive by selling their findings to recycling companies which operate right next to the dump, such as Valor Plástico, a Maputo-based company that works with 800 registered collectors. From Valor Plástico, where the plastic is smashed, the raw material goes to Topack, one of the few companies in Mozambique dedicated to transform the environment’s number 1 enemy into new products. The plastic collectors are critical to the value chain based in the circular economy.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

13 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

13 hours ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative

13 hours ago
1 min read

African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

13 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Go On Trial for Forcibly Removing African Art from European Museums

13 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors

13 hours ago
1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

13 hours ago
1 min read

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

13 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

13 hours ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today