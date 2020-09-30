Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Stewart Butterfield Of Slack, And Aaron Levie Of Box Fund The Innovation Fellowship Program By Impact Africa Network

Share it!

Impact Africa Network is excited to announce support from Silicon Valley tech leaders.

Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack, the premier team collaboration platform, Aaron Levie, CEO of the leading enterprise cloud company Box, and Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist have joined the organization’s 100 Founders’ Challenge.

These donations will be used to absorb more young people into the organization’s uniquely conceived, rigorous 12 month Innovation Fellowship program.

Since its inception in January 2019, IAN has provided Innovation Fellowship opportunities to forty young talented Africans exposing them to a high performance work environment designed to shift mindsets and develop execution skills. These emerging leaders are exposed to multiple innovative projects with the potential to develop into high growth startups and have direct responsibility for outcomes of these projects.

From these efforts has emerged Jenga School, a STEM education startup with a vision to make Africa the engine room of STEM talent to the world.

“When we launched Impact Africa Network I had no doubt that impact oriented tech leaders in Silicon Valley and beyond would not hesitate to support the work we are doing. They are uniquely positioned to understand how critical support is to the development of young innovators early in their career. Most of them benefited from similar support when they were coming through the ranks.” Mark Karake, CEO of Impact Africa Network said.

“I chose to support the program in order to stimulate Silicon Valley-style entrepreneurialism in the best sense of that in their geography. It’s important because it creates employment and opens doors for advancement in careers and wealth creation,” offered Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.

Impact Africa Network is a non profit startup studio in Nairobi on a mission to ensure young talented Africans can access the digital transformation of Africa as creators and owners. It provides twelve month innovation fellowships to talented college graduates giving them the opportunity to work on well vetted ideas with like minded peers under the guidance of a strong leadership team and mentor network. The goal is to expand entrepreneurial capacity while at the same time develop fundamentally sound early stage startups.