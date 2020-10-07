Creating a Space for Somali Artists to Thrive

In September, Somalia saw the opening of what is being touted as the country’s first independent, modern arts institution. The Somali Arts Foundation says it seeks to promote creativity and critical discussions on what it means to be a Somali.
SOURCE: VOA
