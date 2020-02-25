Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

Dakar’s Plan to Push for More Renewable Energy

Senegal inaugurated what it describes as West Africa’s largest wind power plant on Monday. The zero-emissions power plant will supply up to 15% of Senelec’s, Senegal’s national electricity company, energy production. The wind power plant has a capacity of 158 megawatts and is located in Taiba Ndiaye, about 86 kilometers from country’s capital city. According to a video posted on President Macky Sall’s official Twitter page, the power plant was built in 24 months. “A new step in the energy market towards an emerging Senegal. Emerging Senegal, a Senegal that is fueled by its momentum through an energy mix that combines all of our potentials to ensure continuous quality service at competitive costs,” President Macky Sall wrote. It was built by British renewable power company Lekela, which also has wind farms in Egypt and South Africa. The government of Senegal has made the development of the power sector a key component of its plan to make the West African country an emerging economy by 2025.

SOURCE: CNN

