DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services Appoints DHL Veteran To Steer The Company’s Next Phase Of Growth

· DHL veteran, Silvio Weiland is entrusted to grow the business and enhance Ethiopia’s trade links with the world

· Company looks to expand its presence in industrial parks throughout Ethiopia to serve diverse sectors

DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services – a joint venture company established by DHL Global Forwarding (DHL) and Ethiopian Airlines – has appointed Silvio Weiland as General Manager to oversee the strategic direction of the business in the country. Weiland takes over the leadership role from Berhanu Kassa, who was one of those instrumental in forging the strategic partnership between DHL and Ethiopian Airlines. Berhanu Kassa will continue to support the joint venture whilst he returns to handle logistics services at Ethiopian Airlines. Weiland will report to Ivin George, Managing Director for DHL Global Forwarding, East Africa.

“Silvio has amassed a solid track record in his 16 years at DHL and I’m fully confident that he will be a great asset to our team. His expertise, especially in air freight management will be crucial in growing our business in Ethiopia – as we turn up the notch to position Addis Ababa as the gateway for both Africa-made products to global markets, and imports from the rest of the world to be distributed across the entire continent,” said Ivin George, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding, East Africa.

As General Manager, Weiland will lend his expertise towards steering the company’s next phase of growth, as it leverages Ethiopia’s growth potential as a conduit to international trade. The company looks to expand into more industrial parks, in addition to its existing stations in Addis Ababa Airport, Hawassa Industrial Park, Bole Lemi Industrial Park, and at the Modjo Dry Port – where 95% of the country’s imports and exports pass through.

Silvio Weiland, General Manager, DHL-Ethiopian Airlines Logistics Services said, “Improved freight capabilities and connections will be essential for the Ethiopian economy – the fastest growing in the continent – to stay the course for positive economic growth in a post-pandemic world. With the combined expertise and global connections of both DHL and Ethiopian Airlines, we are in a strong position to elevate Ethiopian businesses’ engagement with the world. I’m excited to work with the team, partners and customers to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities.”

“While the pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to world economies, I choose to focus on the silver lining ahead – that of an accelerated digital transformation that Ethiopia and the industry need to provide enhanced visibility of the freight process and improve the customer experience.”

Weiland is an industry veteran with special expertise in air and ocean freight. Most recently, he was the Head of Airfreight Pricing & Route Management in Germany.

As the first global forwarder with an Ethiopian presence, DHL Global Forwarding has already made significant progress in the country, supporting the needs of Ethiopian businesses. Ethiopia is also one of the key competence centers for DHL’s Industrial Projects – a unit of DHL Global Forwarding that manages complex logistics projects including deep-sea chartering activity and heavy-lift cargo. The team also provides International Supply Chain solutions for customers, to link multiple suppliers from different sourcing locations to various destination markets all over the world.

Like this: Like Loading...