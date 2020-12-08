Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows

12 hours ago 1 min read

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) parliament has voted to authorise a motion to remove the House speaker, a move that, if successful, would hand President Felix Tshisekedi a major victory in his power struggle with his predecessor, Joseph Kabila. More than half of the body’s 500 representatives on Tuesday authorised a vote on the motion for Thursday, which would force out Jeannine Mabunda, an ally of Kabila, as speaker and pave the way for the formation of a pro-Tshisekedi majority. That would mark a monumental shift in power towards Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 but has been handicapped by a coalition government with Kabila’s allies, who won parliamentary majorities in the same election. By controlling a majority in Parliament, Tshisekedi would be able to nominate a cabinet of his choosing after two years in which Kabila’s allies have dominated the major ministries, frustrating the president’s ability to push through his agenda. Following weeks of consultations with political leaders and others, Tshisekedi announced on Sunday he would try to form a new majority in parliament by winning over members of Kabila’s coalition and other, smaller parties.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago
2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

12 hours ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

12 hours ago
1 min read

Economic Hardships Force Zimbabweans into Risky Behaviour

12 hours ago
1 min read

Situation Gets Tougher in Tigray

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Opposition Calls Out Ruling Party’s Dirty Tricks

13 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds Connect Virtually to Remember Madiba

2 days ago
1 min read

The Poignant Story of Ranavalona III, the Last Queen of Madagascar

2 days ago
1 min read

Can The Horn of Africa’s Centre Hold?

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows

12 hours ago
1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago
2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

12 hours ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: