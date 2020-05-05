Easing One of Africa’s Toughest Lockdowns

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni declared the infection “tamed.” “It is high time we … start slowly and carefully to open up, but without undoing our achievements.” The country of 42 million reported 97 confirmed cases and no deaths in 45 days of restrictions, and Museveni said it was now better equipped to trace and detect new infections faster. Uganda, alongside neighbouring Rwanda, had some of Africa’s strictest lockdown measures, including the shuttering of all but absolutely essential businesses, dusk-to-dawn curfews, and bans on both private and public transport vehicles. Businesses including hardware shops, restaurants, wholesale stores and others will now be allowed to reopen. Public transport and most private vehicles would still remain prohibited, however – meaning that workers for reopened businesses will have to commute either by bicycle or on foot. Schools and international borders were to remain shut, Museveni said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!