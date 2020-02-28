Egyptian Startup Smiling All the Way to the Bank

DentaCarts has found itself a lucrative niche in serving the needs of dental clinics, and is planning to seize the opportunity by expanding into new markets. Launched in 2017 by Ahmed Yehia and Saad Saleh, DentaCarts allows dentists and clinics to purchase dental products online, and has a catalogue of over 10,000 products from around 100 vendors. The platform is a one-stop-shop marketplace that offers the widest range of authenticated products via authorised dealers, and has so far served over 1,500 dental clinics in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Kenya, and Ghana, and delivered more than 10,000 orders to secure revenues of over US$1.1 million. The startup, which graduated for the American University in Cairo Venture Lab in April 2018 and then took part in the Misk500 accelerator Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last year, now plans to expand on the back of raising US$450,000 in funding in December.

