Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ethiopians Continue to Flee from Troubled State

11 hours ago 1 min read

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) reports some 800 Ethiopians have arrived in eastern Sudan since the start of the New Year. This brings the total number of refugees who have fled Ethiopia’s conflict-ridden Tigray region to more than 56,000 since early November. The number of daily arrivals is lower than at the start of the crisis when fighting in Tigray was particularly intense and thousands were fleeing every day. Nevertheless, the UNHCR sees no let up to the violence, abuse and dangers confronting area civilians. The agency says more than 30% of the refugees are younger than 18 and 5% are older than 60. Two reception centers located near the border with Ethiopia are overcrowded and pose a security risk to the refugees. Consequently, the UNHCR, its partners and Sudan’s Commission for Refugees are relocating the refugees as quickly as possible to a new site deeper inside Sudan.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown

11 hours ago
1 min read

Parts of Tigray Go Online

11 hours ago
1 min read

Does Africa have an Ally in Fighting Animal Trafficking?

11 hours ago
2 min read

Protecting Africa’s Largest Aerial Migration

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

11 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Braces Itself for Pandemic Blow

11 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Celebratory Mood Sweeps through Bangui

11 hours ago
1 min read

Virologist Monitors Nigeria’s Covid-19 Variant

11 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Where There’s A Will, There’s A Relative

2 hours ago
7 min read

What Happens To The African Energy Industry If Western Lenders Cut Off Loans For Fossil Fuel Projects?

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown

11 hours ago
1 min read

Parts of Tigray Go Online

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: