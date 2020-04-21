Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Getting to Know Djibouti

12 hours ago 1 min read

Once known as French Somaliland, and later the French Territory of the Afars and the Issas, the tiny country of Djibouti on the Horn of Africa gained independence in 1977. Roughly the size of Wales, it lies at the southern entrance of the Red Sea, opposite Yemen, and is bordered by Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia. Climate-wise, Djibouti can be more or less divided into two parts: the low-lying coastal plain and the higher-altitude interior. On the coast, the capital, also named Djibouti, is very hot throughout the year, with average maximum temperatures ranging from around 30C in winter to as high as 41C in summer. The highest ever recorded was a sweltering 46.1C. Inland, conditions are slightly more bearable, especially on the plateau, which is mostly above 600 metres (2,000 feet) high. The whole country is very dry, with less than 500mm (below 20 inches) of rain throughout. In the winter months, this mainly falls on the coast, but inland areas get more rain during the summer. However, as in much of this region, many parts of the country experience hardly any rain at all.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Tragedy Repeats Itself in Western Kenya

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

12 hours ago
1 min read

South African Breweries Use Alcohol to Fight COVID-19

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Getting to Know Djibouti

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tragedy Repeats Itself in Western Kenya

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Brings Out the Drones in Coronavirus Fight

12 hours ago
1 min read

South African Breweries Use Alcohol to Fight COVID-19

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today