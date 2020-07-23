Fri. Jul 24th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

30 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

There is no shortage of technological innovations designed to boost animal agriculture in Africa. These range from GPS tracking systems which identify and trace pastoralists’ herds to livestock vaccine SMS services that alert farmers to disease outbreaks. But to unlock the economic potential of the sector as demand for meat and milk swells threefold towards 2050, countries must invest in the critical areas that will improve quality across the whole value chain. Uganda offers some useful lessons from its use of smart investments in technology and farmer organisation. These have made it the only East African country that is self-sufficient in milk. In recent years, some private sector players in Uganda have invested in testing systems to detect aflatoxin in animal feeds. The goal is to prevent milk and meat contamination. Others have developed refrigeration units that are powered with biogas from manure. Both are among the innovations that improve the quality of the final product.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Mogadishu Says Elections Will Go Ahead

1 min ago
1 min read

Terror Group Kills Aid Workers in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi President Sets the Tone of His Administration

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Mogadishu Says Elections Will Go Ahead

1 min ago
1 min read

Terror Group Kills Aid Workers in Nigeria

5 mins ago
1 min read

Malawi President Sets the Tone of His Administration

12 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Lawyers Protest Unjust Arrests

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today