ROME, Italy, 29 May 2026-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Government of Zambia, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Kingdom’s Met Office (UKMO) today launched the investment phase of the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), a USD 3.6 million initiative to strengthen Zambia’s meteorological capabilities and generate reliable climate data to strengthen early warning systems, and boost anticipatory action for extreme weather shocks like droughts and floods.

Funded by SOFF and implemented by WFP and the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), the initiative was launched today in Lusaka in the presence of Dr Doubty Chibamba, Zambia’s Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Ms. Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP’s Country Director in Zambia, and Mr. Edson Nkonde, Director of the Zambia Meteorological Department.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Doubty Chibamba described the initiative as a cornerstone of Zambia’s climate resilience agenda.

“The SOFF project is not just an infrastructure upgrade; it is a strategic investment in our national security. To transition to a green economy, our policies must be rooted in precise, reliable, and real-time climate data,” he said.

Zambia is on the front line of extreme weather shocks. The El Niño-induced drought of 2023 and 2024 slashed agricultural production, weakened household purchasing power, drove up food prices, and left an estimated five million people facing severe hunger.

“Today’s launch marks a strategic investment in Zambia’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to extreme weather shocks that continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and food security,” said Ms. Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP’s Country Director in Zambia. “Accurate weather and climate observations are the foundation of early warning systems, disaster preparedness, anticipatory action, and loss and damage assessments.”

The initiative will upgrade and automate 21 existing surface weather observation stations and install four upper-air stations, helping Zambia meet Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) standards – the international benchmark for collecting and sharing essential weather and climate data.

According to the Zambia Meteorological Department, the initiative will also help close critical climate data gaps that currently limit forecasting accuracy and early warning capabilities.

“We are here today to launch a project that is not merely about weather stations, but about the safety, food security, and economic resilience of every Zambian. Better data means better forecasts and better protection for vulnerable communities,” said Mr. Edson Nkonde, Director of the Zambia Meteorological Department.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of World Food Programm

Notes to editors:

About the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD):

The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) is the national authority responsible for providing weather, climate, and hydrometeorological services across the country. Operating under the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, ZMD plays a critical role in safeguarding lives, property, and livelihoods by delivering timely and accurate information to support early warning systems, disaster risk reduction, agriculture, aviation, water resource management, and climate change adaptation.

About the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF):

Established in 2022, the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) is a United Nations fund solely dedicated to closing the basic weather and climate data gaps in the world’s most resource-constrained regions. SOFF provides grants and peer-to-peer technical assistance to help Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States generate and sustain surface-based observations that meet Global Basic Observing Network (GBON) standards. By enabling a steady flow of high-quality weather and climate data, SOFF delivers a global public good that strengthens forecasts, improves early warnings, and supports climate-resilient development everywhere.

About the World Food Programme (WFP):

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. WFP has been a long-standing partner to the Government of Zambia in advancing national priorities on food security, nutrition, education, and social protection.

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