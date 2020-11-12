Here’s Why this Nigerian Novel Forms a Staple in your Book Collection

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Half of a Yellow Sun has been voted the best book to have won the Women’s Prize for Fiction in its 25-year history. The Nigerian-born author, who won the prize in 2007, was chosen in a public vote from a list of all 25 winners. Other past winners include Zadie Smith, the late Andrea Levy, Lionel Shriver, Rose Tremain and Maggie O’Farrell. The one-off award marks the anniversary of the prize, formerly known as the Orange Prize and the Bailey’s Prize. Half of a Yellow Sun is set in Nigeria during the Biafran War, exploring the end of colonialism, ethnic allegiances, class, race and female empowerment. Published in 2006, it has received global acclaim. Adichie said: “I’m especially moved to be voted Winner of Winners because this is the prize that first brought a wide readership to my work – and has also introduced me to the work of many talented writers.”

SOURCE: BBC

