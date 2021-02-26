Honeywell And IDEMIA Announce Strategic Alliance To Develop Intelligent Building Offering

The alliance integrates Honeywell security and building management systems with IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control systems to create a more seamless experience for buildings of the future



Honeywell, a global leader in connected buildings, and IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced a strategic alliance to create and cultivate an intelligent building ecosystem that provides a more seamless and enhanced experience for operators and occupants alike. The alliance will integrate Honeywell’s security and building management systems with IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control systems to create frictionless, safer and more efficient buildings.

The Honeywell and IDEMIA alliance is intended to design solutions that will allow occupants to easily and securely have contactless engagement with a building – from vehicle recognition at the car park and automatic elevator calls to biometric-based access and personalised conference room settings. With a focus on security and data privacy, these next-generation solutions will provide occupants with a safer, more efficient and more enjoyable experience that will help building owners attract tenants.

IDEMIA’s field-proven AI-based products and solutions – like MorphoWaveTM, a contactless fingerprint device that scans four fingerprints in less than one second; VisionPass, the most advanced facial recognition terminal; or Augmented Vision, a biometric video analytics platform – integrate with Honeywell security and building management systems, including Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite and Enterprise Buildings Integrator. The integrated offerings will allow building operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents by providing an incident workflow package that allows Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be configured, reducing compliance exceptions, security risks and response times. Honeywell and IDEMIA will work together to deliver more powerful integrations through aligned product creation and joint product roadmaps.

“We recognise that our customers need to deliver business outcomes like managing complex security requirements and providing healthier, more productive environments,” said Fahmi Jabri, general manager, Honeywell Commercial Security, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “By combining Honeywell’s expertise in security and building management systems with IDEMIA’s biometric-based access control systems, we have the ability to create an intelligent building ecosystem for regional operators and occupants that better addresses the key challenges that have arisen as we navigate this new normal together.

“This alliance will also support the region’s digital transformation amid an increasing demand for more AI-powered, cybersecure solutions. With end-to-end encryption between IDEMIA MorphoWaveTM and VisionPass edge devices and Pro-Watch Integrated Security platform for example, our combined capabilities help building operators to protect sensitive data while adding cutting edge biometric identification to their security portfolio, without having to manage separate systems,” he continued.

“We look forward to expanding our long-standing relationship with Honeywell to bring greater value to our customers with more integrated solutions that make for a more seamless building experience,” said Nicolas Garcia, VP Sales (Middle East & Africa), Biometric Devices, IDEMIA. “The ability for our technology to easily integrate with Honeywell safety and security systems will provide building owners and operators more insight and control into creating more efficient buildings, while putting the occupant experience first.”

IDEMIA products also support Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions that help building owners improve building environments, operate more cleanly and safely and encourage sustained compliance with changing building standards, safety guidelines, government-issued regulations and a company’s risk management policies. Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions provide a holistic view of a building’s health based on key factors such as indoor air quality, occupant flow, personal protection equipment (PPE), analytics, contactless access, thermal screening, social distancing, and sanitation efficacy.

