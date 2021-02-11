Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

HRW Documents Atrocities Committed by Ethiopian Troops

27 seconds ago 1 min read

Ethiopian forces shelled heavily populated areas in the first weeks of the conflict in the Tigray region, killing at least 83 civilians and displacing thousands, Human Rights Watch has said. Artillery attacks by forces backing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, “struck homes, hospitals, schools and markets”, according to the report, which focuses on the regional capital Mekelle and the towns of Shire and Humera. Abiy announced military operations against the leadership of Tigray’s governing party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), in early November, saying this was in response to TPLF-orchestrated attacks on federal army camps. He declared victory after pro-government troops took Mekelle in late November, though the TPLF promised to fight on. Aid workers say persistent insecurity has hampered the delivery of badly-needed humanitarian assistance. Abiy has previously said the military acted with special care for civilian lives, telling legislators in late November that no civilians were killed as his forces entered Tigray’s cities. Much of Tigray remains inaccessible to aid workers and the media, making it difficult to get a full picture of the toll of the fighting and current conditions on the ground.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

How to Give Your Dishes a West African Twist

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Review of Africa’s Mining Sector During a Pandemic

14 hours ago
1 min read

Fans of Afrofuturism are in for a Treat this Year

14 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Rise in the Manufacturing Value Chain

14 hours ago
1 min read

A Clash of Ideologies as Sudan Charts a New Path

14 hours ago
1 min read

Connecting Cape Town’s Startup Businesses with other Markets across the Globe

14 hours ago
1 min read

Facebook Still in the Naughty Corner After Kampala Opens the Internet Again

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Lawmakers in Quarantine

14 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Activist Flees After Husband Abducted

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

HRW Documents Atrocities Committed by Ethiopian Troops

28 seconds ago
4 min read

Women And Girls In Science: Africa Cannot Afford To Miss This Opportunity

8 hours ago
2 min read

Africa Oil & Power Technical Workshops Support Mozambique Capacity Building

8 hours ago
8 min read

7 Tips For Investing In Africa

8 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: