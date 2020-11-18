Infectious And Chronic Disease Congress 2021

Infectious and Chronic Disease Congress is a unique forum which brings together participants from clinical healthcare, anthropological and laboratory science backgrounds to explore a range of topics: the challenges of interdisciplinary approaches, derivatives from social science on the wide impact of infections, integrating control of neglected tropical diseases, immunology and microbiology of infectious diseases.
All the participants upon attending in case discussions and networking, will have a better understanding of appropriate new developments in vaccines and diagnostic methods, awareness of newer antimicrobial agents, and better appreciation of therapeutic principles to provide better care for patients with infections.
Date: 22-23 November 2021
Venue: Cape Town, South Africa
Event Website: https://infectious-chronicdiseases.plenareno.com
Conference Central Topics:
Infectious Diseases and Immune Deficiencies
Pediatric and Geriatric Infectious Diseases
Chronic Diseases and Mental health
Immunology of Infectious Diseases
Microbial Interactions in Health and Disease
Emerging Infections: Corona and Pandemics
Discovery and Innovation of Airborne Diseases
Infectious Diseases Prevention, Control and Cure
New Developments in Management of Respiratory Infections
Clinical, Preventative and Social Aspects of Infectious Diseases
Epidemiological Review of Emerging Infectious Disease
