Infectious And Chronic Disease Congress 2021

Infectious and Chronic Disease Congress is a unique forum which brings together participants from clinical healthcare, anthropological and laboratory science backgrounds to explore a range of topics: the challenges of interdisciplinary approaches, derivatives from social science on the wide impact of infections, integrating control of neglected tropical diseases, immunology and microbiology of infectious diseases.

All the participants upon attending in case discussions and networking, will have a better understanding of appropriate new developments in vaccines and diagnostic methods, awareness of newer antimicrobial agents, and better appreciation of therapeutic principles to provide better care for patients with infections.

Date: 22-23 November 2021

Venue: Cape Town, South Africa

Event Website: https://infectious-chronicdiseases.plenareno.com

Conference Central Topics:

Infectious Diseases and Immune Deficiencies

Pediatric and Geriatric Infectious Diseases

Chronic Diseases and Mental health

Immunology of Infectious Diseases

Microbial Interactions in Health and Disease

Emerging Infections: Corona and Pandemics

Discovery and Innovation of Airborne Diseases

Infectious Diseases Prevention, Control and Cure

New Developments in Management of Respiratory Infections

Clinical, Preventative and Social Aspects of Infectious Diseases

Epidemiological Review of Emerging Infectious Disease

