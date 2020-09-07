Mon. Sep 7th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Rwanda’s president says that the man portrayed as a hero in the film “Hotel Rwanda” will stand trial for allegedly supporting rebel violence. President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda where he has been held in custody for more than a week. Kagame did not explain how Rusesabagina, who had lived outside Rwanda since 1996 and is a citizen of Belgium and has a U.S. permanent residence permit, turned up in Rwanda last week but suggested that he came of his own accord. Kagame suggested that Rusesabagina was told a story that fit into his expectations and ended up in Rwanda. Kagame said others were Rusesabagina’s accomplices in alleged violent activities and have already been arrested and are facing trial in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. Rusesabagina’s family and supporters, however, say Rwandan authorities have denied him access to a lawyer nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. The Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation said Rusesabagina has had no consular visits, and it rejected the Rwandan government’s claim that it had talked to his sons about a potential visit as “not true.” 

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

2 min read

These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor

3 mins ago
1 min read

Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign

26 mins ago
1 min read

Preparing for the “African Disneyland”

2 days ago
1 min read

Creating a Southern African Travel Bubble

2 days ago
1 min read

Horseback Riding in the Okavango Delta

2 days ago
1 min read

The Sun Comes Up on Sun City

2 days ago
1 min read

Africans Mourn ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman: “We Have Lost One of Ours”

2 days ago
1 min read

Akon Unveils $6 Billion ‘Futuristic’ City to Mixed Reviews

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest

6 mins ago
1 min read

Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign

26 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today