Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown

11 hours ago 1 min read

A Kenyan woman has been making free food and distributing it to fellow Kenyans living in the UAE who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Wangeci Waruire was a driver for Dubai Taxi when the pandemic hit. “I had to resign in October 2019 after months of minimal earnings because Terminal One at the main airport was closed and we earn from commissions,” Mrs Waruire told the BBC. The mother of three noticed that many other people were jobless and thought of easing their strain by providing free food. Mrs Waruire makes 20-25 plates of food twice a week. She has previously won the award of Best Dubai Taxi driver.

SOURCE: BBC

