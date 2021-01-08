Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago 1 min read

Sudan took another big step this week toward rejoining the international community and losing its label as a pariah state by officially signing an agreement to normalize relations with Israel. Sudan, which once hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had already agreed to improve relations with Israel but made it official on Wednesday when visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Sudan’s justice minister signed the Abraham Accords in Khartoum. The agreement is aimed at boosting relations between Arab countries and Israel. As part of the deal, the U.S. removed Sudan from its list of states that sponsor terrorism. Mnuchin also signed a pledge to give Sudan a $1 billion bridge loan, which will help Sudan clear its debt with the World Bank and open doors for acquiring direct foreign investment.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

12 hours ago
1 min read

Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Free Trade Deal Finally Comes to Life

12 hours ago
1 min read

Full Steam Ahead for Ethiopia’s Power Ambitions

12 hours ago
1 min read

A Good Week at the JSE

12 hours ago
1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

12 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Cuts Ties with US Oil Firm

12 hours ago
1 min read

Togolese Start-up Develops the First African Solar Sizing Software

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: