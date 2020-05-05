Learn to Sign in Kiswahili in this Tanzanian Cafe

Inside Neema Café in Tanzania, you will find that the staff, including the waiters, waitresses, and chefs are deaf. It’s one of the few cafes in the world that allows customers to use sign language to place their orders and to communicate with the staff. Founded by Neema Crafts, the café aims to create more employment opportunities for people with disabilities in a country where more than 10 percent of the population is reportedly disabled and being denied employment. “The main reason for starting the restaurant was to showcase the skills of young deaf people, to demonstrate how easy communication with deaf people can be, and to challenge negative attitudes towards them,” said Neema Crafts in a statement, adding “the restaurant challenges people to communicate in a different way with their waiter or waitress to place their order.” If you don’t know how to sign, the menus have some basic Kiswahili Sign Language and also provide order sheets for customers to write down their order. For employees, the cafe has given the deaf community hope.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share it!