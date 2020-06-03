Africa.com

Lesotho’s Former First Lady Arrested

5 mins ago 1 min read

Police in Lesotho have arrested the country’s former first lady over the 2017 murder of the then-estranged wife of recently resigned Prime Minister Thomas Thabane. Maesaiah Thabane, who was out on bail, is suspected of orchestrating the shooting of Lipolelo Thabane in the capital, Maseru. Lesotho’s court of appeal last week revoked her bail on suspicion that the procedure was not followed correctly and ordered her rearrest. On Wednesday, Maesaiah arrived at the magistrate court in Maseru under the escort of armed police officers. She was told she would be taken to the female correctional facility in fulfilment of the appeals court judgement. Thomas, who is yet to be formally charged, is also a suspect in the case. Both Thomas and Maesaiah deny any involvement.  The former prime minister stepped down in May after months of calls for his resignation over the case. Lipolelo was murdered in June 2017, just two days before Thomas took office. The couple were in the midst of a divorce when she was shot outside her home. Two months later, Thomas married his current wife.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

