Magufuli’s Cryptic Message about Covid-19

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli appears to be acknowledging the problem of COVID-19 in the country, after months of claiming the virus had been defeated through prayer and homeopathy treatments. While not specifically naming the virus, Magufuli on Sunday urged Tanzanians to begin wearing face masks for “respiratory” illnesses that are becoming a problem. It is almost a year since Magufuli declared his country to be free from COVID-19 and said prayer helped to defeat the virus. We should take health precautions as it was announced, Magufuli said. He said we should put God first, while searching for an alternative, in line with steam inhalation. He said that his own children got sick, some of his little ones got sick and they recovered. It’s all about putting God first, he said, adding that steam inhalation should not be ignored. At the end of last week, Magufuli called on citizens for three days of prayer to defeat unnamed respiratory diseases amid warnings from the Catholic Church, the U.S.

SOURCE: VOA

