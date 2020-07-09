Malawi’s Demure Inauguration a Sign of an Administration to Come

Malawi’s new president Lazarus Chakwera’s official has pledged to declare his assets, reduce his powers, answer questions in parliament, consult the Leader of Opposition every three months and operationalise the Access to Information Bill. Chakwera also praised major stakeholders in the election petition and subsequent re-election. He singled out among others the court witnesses, judiciary, civil society, journalists, members of parliament, campaign funders, Electoral Commission and members of the security forces.
