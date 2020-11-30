Africa.com

Maputo Spreads Christmas Cheer and Awareness

A six-metre-tall Christmas tree made from 3,000 plastic bottles has been unveiled outside a hospital in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo. Environmentalists say they used the bottles to encourage recycling, while the tree had been put in front of the Maputo Central Hospital’s emergency ward to thank staff for providing health care to patients, especially those infected by Covid-19.

