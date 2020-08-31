Mauritians Want Justice for their Wildlife

Share it!

Over the weekend, thousands of people protested in the Mauritian capital of Port Louis calling for an investigation into an oil spill from a Japanese ship and the death of at least 40 dolphins found near the site. Environmentalists have also called for an investigation into whether the dolphins died as a result of the spill, caused when the bulk carrier Wakashio struck a coral reef last month. One protester held a banner with a dolphin covered in oil reading “our lives matter” and another held one calling for the government to resign. Mauritian flags were waved across the packed square of St Louis Cathedral.

SOURCE: NEWS 24 | THE GUARDIAN