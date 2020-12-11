Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

2 mins ago 1 min read

One of the world’s biggest management consultancy firms, this week humbled itself before a South African judicial inquiry into government-related graft. The firm pledged to return $43 million in fees to Transnet, the state logistics company, and South African Airways. That money came from joint contracts with a firm linked to the Gupta brothers, who have been accused of influencing South African government appointments for their own gain and have refused to return from Dubai to face corruption charges. McKinsey’s chief risk officer, Jean-Christophe Mieszala, testified before the commission, admitting mistakes and to “terminating” employees for their role. He didn’t admit corruption on behalf of McKinsey. McKinsey has paid before. In 2018, it returned 1 billion rand to the state power utility, Eskom, for participating in similarly tainted compacts. It no longer accepts lucrative contracts to help South African state companies and has declined to say what is left of the rest of its business in Africa’s most-industrialized nation.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

More Articles

1 min read

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

28 seconds ago
1 min read

Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty

1 day ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Off the U.S Terror List, What Next?

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

1 day ago
1 min read

Heads Roll for Brutal Killing of Italian in Egypt

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenyan Smart Addressing Startup Solves Lack of Postal Addressing Infrastructure

1 day ago
1 min read

No Place like Home for Refugees from the Central African Republic

1 day ago
1 min read

Cultivating Food Security in East Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Can Africa Handle the Next Phase of Documenting its Citizens?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres

29 seconds ago
1 min read

McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

10 hours ago
2 min read

Music Stars From Botswana And Denmark Collaborate To Highlight Mental Health

10 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: