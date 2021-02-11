Meet the First African Downhill Skier

Sabrina Simader Wanjiku is flying the Kenyan flag in the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy from 7th to 21st February 2021. Sabrina is the first African downhill skier and represented the country in the last Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018. She is already preparing for the next Winter Olympics which will be held in Beijing in 2022. Sabrina who is also known as ‘snow leopard’ in the winter world will be joining over 600 athletes from 70 countries in the two weeks of men’s and women’s competitions and events in Cortina. She will be competing in the Super G competition or Supergiant slalom. This is a racing discipline of alpine skiing that combines elements of downhill and giant slalom, that is, faster downhill and widely set gates that racers must pass through.

SOURCE: TEAM KENYA

