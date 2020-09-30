Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

MIPAD To Unveil 2020 Global List At Recognition Week 2020

Recognition Week 2020
11 mins ago 2 min read

Share it!

It is with great honor that we will unveil the 2020 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) global list, to highlight the positive contribution made by people of African descent in public and private sectors worldwide, at the 2020 MIPAD Recognition & Awards Ceremony.

In response to the current global gender and racial equality movement, we title the 2020 Edition “Global Reckoning,” with the theme “Representation Matters.” In this edition, we looked around the world to check the presence of people of African descent at the highest positions in the largest, most influential and iconic institutions in the world. And, in the spirit of recognition, we celebrate and showcase outstanding personalities at the highest positions in the world because our “Representation Matters” on the decision making tables in Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture and Humanitarian endeavors worldwide.

Recognition Week 2020

Please join us in congratulating the 2020 MIPAD honorees for their contributions to societies around the world, for their resilience and strength in the face of adversity, BRAVO!

The list will be officially unveiled at the MIPAD Recognition & Awards Ceremony, 4pm EST, Sunday, Oct 4th 2020, following the opening of the 74th UN General Assembly, click HERE to RSVP

For congratulatory ads, sponsorship & speaking opportunity, please contact– Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, kamil@mipad.org +234 806 305 1991 (Lagos)- Tope Esan, COO, tope@mipad.org +1 (917) 541 8394 (New York)- Johanna LeBlanc, Global Director, johanna@mipad.org +1 (317) 665-7246 (Washington D.C.)- Wayne Malcolm, bishop@mipad.org +44 79 5668 7841 (London)- Nina Silva, Country Director, Brazil, brazil@mipad.org, +55 19 98257-9333 (São Paulo)

Recognition Week 2020

About MIPAD
Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing our efforts on the 1st pillar; RECOGNITION.

MIPAD publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies high achievers of African descent worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals, annually until 2024.

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Education& Skills Development Key To Addressing Youth Unemployment

2 hours ago
2 min read

Virtual Summit for African Business Leaders

5 hours ago
1 min read

Who’s Who in MIPAD Class of 2020?!  

18 hours ago
4 min read

Covid-19: Lessons From The Losses

22 hours ago
2 min read

Gender Parity in 8th AFA Cohort

23 hours ago
2 min read

South Africa Launches Renewable Energy Skills Development Program

1 day ago
4 min read

Scientists Draw Up Guidelines To Help Agri-Food Companies Align With 2030 Agenda

2 days ago
3 min read

Swaziland PM Dlamini, Sierra Leone’s Former President Koroma, US General Ward, NNPC Kyari, Others Confirmed For African Leadership Magazine’s US-Africa Investment Forum

2 days ago
5 min read

Q&A: Ageing Africa Left out of COVID-19 Policies

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

MIPAD To Unveil 2020 Global List At Recognition Week 2020

11 mins ago
3 min read

Education& Skills Development Key To Addressing Youth Unemployment

2 hours ago
2 min read

Virtual Summit for African Business Leaders

5 hours ago
1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today