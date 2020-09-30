MIPAD To Unveil 2020 Global List At Recognition Week 2020

Share it!

It is with great honor that we will unveil the 2020 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) global list, to highlight the positive contribution made by people of African descent in public and private sectors worldwide, at the 2020 MIPAD Recognition & Awards Ceremony.

In response to the current global gender and racial equality movement, we title the 2020 Edition “Global Reckoning,” with the theme “Representation Matters.” In this edition, we looked around the world to check the presence of people of African descent at the highest positions in the largest, most influential and iconic institutions in the world. And, in the spirit of recognition, we celebrate and showcase outstanding personalities at the highest positions in the world because our “Representation Matters” on the decision making tables in Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture and Humanitarian endeavors worldwide.

Please join us in congratulating the 2020 MIPAD honorees for their contributions to societies around the world, for their resilience and strength in the face of adversity, BRAVO!

The list will be officially unveiled at the MIPAD Recognition & Awards Ceremony, 4pm EST, Sunday, Oct 4th 2020, following the opening of the 74th UN General Assembly, click HERE to RSVP

For congratulatory ads, sponsorship & speaking opportunity, please contact– Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, kamil@mipad.org +234 806 305 1991 (Lagos)- Tope Esan, COO, tope@mipad.org +1 (917) 541 8394 (New York)- Johanna LeBlanc, Global Director, johanna@mipad.org +1 (317) 665-7246 (Washington D.C.)- Wayne Malcolm, bishop@mipad.org +44 79 5668 7841 (London)- Nina Silva, Country Director, Brazil, brazil@mipad.org, +55 19 98257-9333 (São Paulo)

About MIPAD

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing our efforts on the 1st pillar; RECOGNITION.



MIPAD publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies high achievers of African descent worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals, annually until 2024.