Muchi Matters Expands Content Empire & Kyle Deustch To Drop Summer Soundtrack

26 mins ago 2 min read

Episode two of Smirnoff Game Nights hits the South African pop-culture sweet spot this week with guests including multi-talented singer Kyle Deutsch and Youtube vlogger and writer, Muchi Matters, in a test of will and bragging rights.

Last week, hip-hop legend, Slikour, lost said bragging rights to the successful and trendsetting lifestyle content creator, Thandolwethu Tsekiso, but hip-hop heads were in for a win as Smirnoff Game Nights broke the news that the famous, early 2000s hip-hop band, Skwatta Kamp, is making a comeback.

Renaissance man, Kyle Deutsch, came to South Africa’s attention with SA Idols and won even more fans with his breakthrough track, “Back to the Beach”, with equally talented Shekinah. The multi-talented artist is also a chiropractor and an ex -professional soccer player. With all this talent to spare, Kyle’s vocal talents are currently on Sketchy Bongo’s track, “Melody”, and the single, “Spain”, featuring Sir TCEE. Both tracks are currently on heavy radio-play rotation while Kyle also drops the news in the celebrity quiz show that he has a massive summer single coming out in the next few weeks.

Muchi Matters, meanwhile, connects with the people of South Africa through his popular Youtube vlog. With his frequent celebrity interviews, reviews and social commentary, the content creator/writer has his finger on the pulse of SA pop-culture and entertainment. Smirnoff Game Nights gets the industry inside drop as Muchi lets viewers know that his new podcast will be debuting within coming weeks. Podcasts are experiencing a phenomenal growth in Africa as part of the 4th industrial revolution, combining digital innovation with a cultural love of the spoken word.

Hosted by DJ Doowap and broadcast on You Tube every Thursday through to December 24, the six-part Game Nights series pits celebrities up against each other in a series of games on South African pop culture, from Multiple Choice to Fill in the Blanks and True or False, on everything from music to art, fashion and general knowledge

In-between the games, celebrities tell DJ Doowap where their lives and plans are at, now becoming the hottest insight into urban culture and the music scene.

  • Note: All production relating to the creation of Smirnoff Games night followed strict COVID-19 protocols as set out by National Disaster Management Act and its regulations.
  • Not For Persons under the Age of 18. Enjoy Responsibly.
