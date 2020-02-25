Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

Navigating Family Planning in a Refugee Camp

Research conducted by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine last year found that more than 40% of women in refugee settlements in northern Uganda who wanted to use contraceptives were unable to obtain them. Last year female refugees enrolled in a pilot programme for a single-use, self-injectable contraceptive, Sayana Press. The contraceptive is being rolled out by the NGO Path Uganda, with support from the UN population fund (UNFPA), to promote increased uptake of family planning among refugees.” In South Sudan, deep-rooted socio-cultural factors discourage family planning. The inevitable upshot is larger families. On average, women in South Sudan have 4.6 children. Among women aged 15 to 49 who are married or in a relationship, only 10% use any form of contraception. According to the UNFPA, this is the lowest rate in east and southern Africa, and many women have their first child while in their teens.

